Temperature likely to touch 45 degree Celsius in Telangana in April & May

The temperature in Telangana is expected to increase further with the mercury levels across the state touching newer heights each day. The officials of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) hinted that the temperature could touch 45 degree Celsius in April and May.

"The temperature will continue to be above the normal range as the month progresses," the officials said.

On Friday, Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district recorded 42.5 degree Celsius followed by 42 degree Celsius in Nalgonda. Director of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr K Nagaratna said that the state would see 46-47 degree Celsius in some parts of the state and in Hyderabad, the temperature would hover between 42 and 45 degree Celsius.

"Everyyear, the state witnesses rainfall or thunderstorms during March every year but this time, the weather is dry increasing the heat. And we can't predict any relief in May as well and the temperatures might rise in the next month as well," Dr Nagaratna said.