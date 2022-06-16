Tension erupts in Khairatabad amid Congress's Chalo Bhavan, several leaders arrested

The Chalo Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad has become a hotbed of controversy in the wake of the trial of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Congress leaders decided to hold a rally from Somajiguda to Raj Bhavan. The Congress workers reached Khairatabad circle in large numbers. However, the police blocked the barricades on all routes to prevent them from entering the palace.



Tensions were high in Khairatabad as Congress leaders and activists set out to protest at the Raj Bhavan. Youth Congress leaders set fire to a bike on the road and blocked the buses were protesters marched. The Youth Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav and other activists boarded an RTC bus and chanted slogans against the Centre.

There was a huge traffic jam in Khairatabad due to the concerns of the Congress leaders. With this, the police reached there on a large scale and arrested the Congress activists. Police arrested PCC chief Revanth Reddy, Jaggareddy, Sridhar Babu, Geeta Reddy and Anjan Kumar. On the other hand, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka was stopped by the police. There was a heated argument between him and the police and was later taken into custody.