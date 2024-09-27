Live
Just In
Tension grips at Chaitanyapuri amid officials tries for marking houses along Musi River
Tensions flared in Kothapeta and Chaitanyapuri areas on Friday as local residents obstructed government officials conducting a survey to mark houses...
Tensions flared in Kothapeta and Chaitanyapuri areas on Friday as local residents obstructed government officials conducting a survey to mark houses reportedly built on encroached land along the Musi River. The situation escalated when a distressed individual attempted to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself but was intercepted by concerned locals.
The government has initiated plans to vacate the homes constructed illegally along the Musi, promising to provide double-bedroom houses within the city to those affected. However, confusion remains among residents regarding the implications of the term "vacate," raising questions about their future living arrangements.
Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender has expressed support for the affected residents and joined them in a dharna (protest) in Chaitanyapuri to voice their concerns. As authorities prepare for the potential demolition of the existing houses, the clash between residents and officials highlights the growing unrest over land rights and governmental housing policies in the region.