Tension in Gajwel town after clash
Hyderabad: A clash between two groups triggered tension in Gajwel town of Telangana’s Siddipet district after a man was assaulted for allegedly urinating near a Shivaji statue.
The man, who was in an inebriated condition, was allegedly paraded naked for his act. The incident led to the clash between groups of different communities, which also left one person injured.
Police officers pacified the protesters with the assurance that they will take immediate action against those found involved.
A few organisations also called for a shutdown in Gajwel on Tuesday to protest against the incident and to demand action against the guilty.
Gajwel Assembly constituency is represented by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid alleged that the local police were mute spectators to the incident.
He urged the Director General of Police and Siddipet Commissioner to order an inquiry, while also also demanding security for the minority community.