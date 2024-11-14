Tension prevails during MP Aruna’s visit to Kodangal

Hyderabad: Tensions flared during MP D K Aruna's visit to Kodangal, particularly at Manne Guda, when police intercepted her vehicle on Wednesday.

Expressing her anger towards the police she questioned, "Shall I not visit my constituency as an MP? What have I done wrong to warrant this obstruction?"

She further criticised the Chief Minister for the law and order issues in the district, stating, "The law and order problems are due to the Chief Minister's incompetence." She said "I have the right to visit any part of my constituency. I am going to meet the District Collector to address this matter," she added.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama addressed the situation, highlighting that "Congress and BRS are colluding in the state." She said that there are allegations against Sudini Srujan Reddy, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, concerning a pharma company that seeks to operate in Lagacherla. She noted that Srujan Reddy is a business partner in Adicore Infrastructure Private Limited, a company, in which, "previously Revanth Reddy was a director when it was established."

"Allegations suggest that Sudini Srujan Reddy's company was awarded the contract for the Kalvakurti lift scheme during the BRS government. Both Srujan Reddy and Kavitha are implicated in the Delhi liquor scam," she said.

She claimed that the Kalvakuntla and Revanth Reddy families have profited at the expense of the people of Telangana, urging that the BJP will not stand idle in the face of attacks on innocent farmers and officials.