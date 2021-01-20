Tension prevails when locals stops road expansion works in Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: Tension prevailed in Yadagirigutta on Wednesday, when the locals stopped R&B officials from doing road expansion works here, asserting that no work should be carried out till justice done to the oustees.

The officials took up expansion works of Ring Road in Yadagirigutta and other roads near Goshala.

Few women with petrol bottles in their hands expressed angry on the officials and demanded that justice should be done to all the victims and to change alignment.

The oustees of road expansion said that they are not against the development of Yadadri, but development should not bring them on roads. Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's assurance to them at a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, they expressed concern over the officials' move in demolishing houses and shops without giving explanation to them.

The victims also reminded MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's statement of discussing the victims' issues and change of alignment with the District Collector. They said suicide is the final solution to them if the government do not take amicable decision on their demands.

After getting information on this, R&B DE Bilya Naik, EE Shankaraiah and tahsildar Y Ashok Reddy informed that they have started roadworks following the instructions of their superiors. Top officials will take necessary steps to address the issues of the victims, they added.

Police rushed to the spot and took away petrol bottles from women protestors.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders, who rushed to the spot, hold discussions with the officials and demanded expansion of roads through temple lands. They appealed the officials to

expand roads without causing loss to anyone. They also demanded house in the place of house, shop in the place of shop, job in temple and allotment of 2 BHK houses to the oustees as per the CM's assurance.