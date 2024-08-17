  • Menu
Tensions grips in Siddipet amidst Congress and BJP Rallies
The political atmosphere in Siddipet intensified as rival rallies from the Congress party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) unfolded, showcasing the escalating tensions between the two factions.

The BRS organized a protest rally, where participants donned black badges to express their dissent against the actions of the Congress party. The rally commenced from the camp office of MLA Harish Rao, highlighting the BRS's commitment to addressing grievances and mobilizing support against Congress's recent maneuvers.

Simultaneously, Congress supporters gathered at their party office and marched towards MLA Harish Rao's camp to stage a siege, demonstrating their determination to counter the BRS's narrative and strengthen their position in Siddipet.

As the two parties converge on the same location, the rallies underscore the heightened political rivalry in the region, with both sides vying for public support and attempting to galvanize their respective bases. The ongoing protests and counter-protests reflect the charged political environment as the parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battles.

