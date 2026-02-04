FC Barcelona ease past Albacete to reach Copa del Rey SF

Reigning Copa del Rey holder FC Barcelona became the first team to reach the semifinals with a 2-1 win away to second division side Albacete.

It is the 16th time in the last 20 years that Barca have reached this stage of the competition and it is now the 62nd time in total, a reflection of the consistency of the club in the knockout competition.

Of the 43 Copa del Rey finals they have played in, the blaugranes have won 32, making them the most successful club in the history of the tournament.

Lamine Yamal put Barcelona ahead in the 39th minute, curling a left-footed shot into the far corner after Marcus Rashford won possession in midfield.

With several changes to its starting lineup, Barcelona had struggled to break down a disciplined Albacete defense before the breakthrough. Rashford sent a low ball across the face of goal in the third minute and wasted a clear chance five minutes later after being slipped through by Dani Olmo, reports Xinhua.

Albacete also threatened in the first half. Agus Medina shot straight at goalkeeper Joan Garcia, while Antonio Puertas twice tested Garcia after turnovers in the Barcelona half.

Ronald Araujo doubled Barcelona's lead in the 58th minute with a header from a corner. Robert Lewandowski should have made it 3-0 soon after, but fired tamely at Raul Lizoain when well placed.

Lizoain later denied Ferran Torres, who replaced Lewandowski as the game opened up, while Albacete missed opportunities of its own. Jefte Betancor headed over when unmarked and then had a goal ruled out for offside in the 84th minute.

Albacete pulled one back in the 87th minute through Javi Moreno's diving header to set up a tense finish. Torres had a goal disallowed for offside at the other end, and Barcelona defender Gerard Martin cleared Fran Gamez's chipped effort off the line to preserve the win.

Two more quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with Alaves hosting Real Sociedad and Valencia at home to Athletic Club. Real Betis hosts Atletico Madrid on Thursday.