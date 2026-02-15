  1. Home
Tensions Rise in Parigi over Municipal mayor post

  15 Feb 2026 1:13 PM IST
Politics in Parigi, Vikarabad district, has become tense as Congress and BRS continue their efforts to secure the municipal seat. In the recent results, out of 18 seats in Parigi Municipality, both parties have each won 8 seats, with independents securing the remaining two wards.

Among the independents, Akkamma has declared her support for BRS, while Hanumanth has pledged allegiance to Congress. With the upcoming election for the municipal seat scheduled for Monday, the vote of the ex-officio member is now crucial. Local MLA T. Rammohan Goud, a Congress representative, will exercise his voting right, potentially tipping the balance in favour of his party.

Parigi Municipal Mayor Election TensionCongress vs BRS Vikarabad Politics8-8 Seat Deadlock Parigi MunicipalityIndependent Councillors Akkamma and Hanumanth SupportMLA T Rammohan Goud Ex-Officio Vote Decider
