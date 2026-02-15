Tensions Rise in Parigi over Municipal mayor post

Politics in Parigi, Vikarabad district, has become tense as Congress and BRS continue their efforts to secure the municipal seat. In the recent results, out of 18 seats in Parigi Municipality, both parties have each won 8 seats, with independents securing the remaining two wards.

Among the independents, Akkamma has declared her support for BRS, while Hanumanth has pledged allegiance to Congress. With the upcoming election for the municipal seat scheduled for Monday, the vote of the ex-officio member is now crucial. Local MLA T. Rammohan Goud, a Congress representative, will exercise his voting right, potentially tipping the balance in favour of his party.