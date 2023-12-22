Teppotsavam programme held at colourfully at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Thousands of devotees witnessed teppotsvam (float festival) which was conducted on a grand scale at River Godavari in temple town Bhadrachalam on evening of Friday as part of Mukkoti vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Amidst chanting of mantras by Vedic pandits lord Rama took ride in river Godavari along with Sita Devi and Lakshman swamy in specially decorated hamshavahanam.

Colourful crackers were fired from four sides in the river to mark the occasion.

Thousands of devotees and VIPs who come from the neighbour states had dharshan of lord Rama. The programme was conducted with amid chanting of the devotees of Jai Sri Ram…Jai Sri Ram.

Lord Rama accompanied by his consort Sita and his brother Lakshmana was brought to river Godavari at around 4.30 pm, in a ceremonial procession amid Kolatam dance by devotees and chanting of mantras by priests. The priests chanting mantras consecrated the deity on a beautiful ‘HamsaVahanam’ (float).

Special prayers were offered to the deity on the float till 6 pm as fire crackers were burst colourfully lighting up the skies marking Teppotsavam.