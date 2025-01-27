Live
Just In
Term of Municipal Councils in Telangana Concludes: Government Appoints Special Officers
The tenure of municipal councils across Telangana has officially ended, leading to a shift in administrative control.
Hyderabad: The tenure of municipal councils across Telangana has officially ended, leading to a shift in administrative control. The state government has issued orders to appoint special officers to oversee the management of municipalities starting today.
With this move, the administration of municipalities will now be carried out under the supervision of these special officers until further decisions are made regarding local governance. This step is expected to ensure seamless operations and prevent any disruptions in municipal services following the conclusion of the council members’ term.
The government’s decision to appoint special officers aligns with its aim to maintain administrative efficiency in key civic areas, such as sanitation, infrastructure development, and public welfare programs. Further details about the special officers and their responsibilities are awaited. This development marks a critical juncture for municipal governance in Telangana, with citizens looking forward to continued efficient delivery of services under the new arrangement.