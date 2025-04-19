TG bags Rs 10,500-crore AI data center cluster

Hyderabad: Telangana government, in a landmark move to accelerate India’s AI infra, on Friday signed a tripartite MoU with NTT DATA, a Tokyo-based global leader in digital transformation and IT services, and Neysa Networks, an Indian company engaged in AI-first cloud platform.

As part of the MoU, they will establish an AI Data Center Cluster in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs10,500 crore. The MoU was signed during a high-level investment meeting held in Tokyo.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Senior leadership from NTT DATA and Neysa Networks, including Ken Katsuyama, Sr V-P, NTT Corporation, Tadaoki Nishimura, Sr V-P, NTT DATA Inc, Alok Bajpai, MD, NTT Global Data Centers, and Sharad Sanghi, CEO, Neysa, and other officials participated in the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said: “Telangana offers policy stability, strategic location advantage, reliable and high quality electric power, skilled talent, quick clearances through single window system to foster critical AI infrastructure and make the state leader in AI related digital services”.

The investment announcement by NTT, closely follows recent big-ticket data centre projects by AWS, STT, Tillman Holdings and CtrlS and reiterates Hyderabad’s dominant position as India’s leading data centre hub, he added.

The NTT’s upcoming facility in Hyderabad will feature a 400-MW data center cluster, designed to host the country’s most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure with 25,000 GPUs. The project aligns with Telangana’s vision to be the AI capital of India, offering sovereign, scalable, and sustainable compute capabilities to support public and enterprise AI workloads.

This collaboration combines NTT DATA’s global data center leadership with Neysa’s AI acceleration platform, enabling joint development of AI-first solutions and creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem anchored in Telangana, an official press release from the Telangana government said.

“We welcome NTT Data as it begins a long-term partnership to power the next generation of AI and digital services from Hyderabad,” further stated Revanth Reddy.

The project will be powered through a mix of grid and renewable energy (up to 500 MW), adopt cutting-edge cooling technologies like liquid immersion, and adhere to the highest ESG standards.

The campus will also foster AI talent through partnerships with Telangana’s academic institutions and contribute to the State’s digital public infrastructure mission, the release added.