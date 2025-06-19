TG best destination now for investments: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana emerged as the best destination for investments after the Congress came to power in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of India’s first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said: “Global companies are scouting for suitable places for investments. The Telangana state has emerged as the best destination for them to invest and set up their companies. If we search online, Hyderabad appears first in the link.”

He further said that with the slogan of 'Telangana Rising', the state government was moving forward to achieve a $1-trillion economy by 2035 and a $3-trillion GSDP by 2047. The state’s contribution to national GDP would double to 10 per cent in the next two decades from the current five per cent, he added.

Pointing out that this was the first GSEC of the global IT giant Google in the Asia Pacific region and only the fourth in the world, the Chief Minister stated that Google brought big transformations in the world, and our lives became completely digital with fast-changing technologies. "Today, the major worrying factors in the IT industry are privacy and security. Since our economy, government and daily lives are advanced with digital technology, we will grow further through digital security," he said.

Revanth Reddy said he was proud of Google for using the cybersecurity hub in Hyderabad for developing advanced cybersecurity and security solutions.

The centre will also focus on skill development apart from creating employment and enhancing the cybersecurity capacity of India, he added.

"Google's corporate philosophy of 'Do No Evil ' is widely appreciated. Like Google, my government is committed to the well-being of people through good deeds. We need to focus on drawing good results in the long term since our philosophy will not derive results in a short time," he said. He sought Google's support to hone skills among the youth and provide jobs to them. He urged the global giant to become brand ambassadors for Telangana Rising, saying Google and Hyderabad are old friends.

According to him, Google set up its first office in Hyderabad in 2007 during the Congress rule. Today, the company has 7,000 employees in Hyderabad, making it the largest campus outside the United States.

The state government has already collaborated with Google and works jointly in many areas like education, security, maps, traffic, startups, health, etc. Google and my government have similarities since both of us adopted an innovative approach, he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed that like Google, he wants to provide a high standard of living to women, youth, farmers, the poor, middle class, senior citizens and children. He mentioned that the state government resolved to promote one crore women as millionaires.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Preeti Lobana, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India, Heather Adkins, Vice President of Engineering, Google Security and others were present on the occasion.