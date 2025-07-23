TG BJP chief’s Delhi visit concludes

Hyderabad: In his first official visit to the national capital since assuming charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State President, N. Ramchander Rao held a series of high-level meetings with the party’s central leadership. The two-day visit focused on strengthening the organizational fabric of the BJP in Telangana and enhancing the outreach of central developmental schemes across the state.

Ramchander Rao commenced his visit by meeting BJP National President Shri JP Nadda. He then engaged in strategic discussions with senior party officials, including National General Secretary (Organizational) Santosh, National Joint General Secretary (Organizational) Sivaprakash, State Incharge Sunil Bansal, and National Secretary Arvind Menon.

The deliberations centered on refining the party’s grassroots presence, boosting cadre engagement, and expanding public awareness around the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Central leaders provided key suggestions to accelerate BJP’s visibility and effectiveness in Telangana, particularly in light of the upcoming electoral cycle.

Additionally, Ramchander Rao engaged with several Union Ministers to address state-specific concerns. He engaged in productive discussions with several key ministers, including Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Key topics included the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, infrastructural growth, and the economic development of Telangana. Union leaders expressed clear support for the new state leadership and committed to working together moving forward.

The national leadership urged the Telangana unit to actively expose the governance lapses of the ruling Congress administration and focus on issue-based public mobilization. Ramchandra Rao returned to Hyderabad with clear directives and renewed momentum to advance the BJP’s goals in Telangana.

The visit was widely seen as a step forward in consolidating BJP’s organizational strength and aligning state-level strategy with the national vision.