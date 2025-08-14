TG BJP lauds apex court’s decision to transfer lawyer couple murder case to CBI

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the investigation of the 2021 murder of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P. V. Nagamani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said on Wednesday the verdict reflects growing public distrust in the state’s investigative agencies and will help restore faith in the judicial system.

The lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Peddapalli district, triggering widespread outrage and raising serious concerns about the safety of legal professionals in the state. The Apex Court’s decision to transfer the case to the CBI is seen as a significant step toward ensuring justice and accountability.

Rao said that the CBI probe would uncover the full facts of the case and ensure that those responsible face strict punishment. He also reiterated his long-standing demand for the introduction of an Advocate Protection Act to safeguard lawyers from such attacks.

“As a former MLC, I had repeatedly urged the previous government to enact the Advocate Protection Act, but the demand was ignored,” Rao said. He called on the current Congress-led state government to fulfill its election manifesto promise and introduce the legislation in the upcoming assembly session. Rao stressed that protecting the legal community is the government’s responsibility and affirmed that the BJP would continue to advocate for justice, dignity, and security for lawyers.

He said the Supreme Court’s intervention should serve as a warning to those who threaten or attack legal professionals and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to legal reforms and institutional accountability.