TG Cabinet green lights action plan to shore up energy sector

Hyderabad: The Cabinet has approved an action plan to strengthen the energy sector, which includes the establishment of thermal power plant in Ramagundam , new DISCOM and the development of underground cable system in Hyderabad.

All the agricultural connections, lift irrigation schemes, Mission Bhagiratha, drinking water supply schemes and Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board power connections in the state will come under the purview of the new DISCOM.

The Cabinet discussed in detail the increasing electricity demand in the state, the electricity supply required for the next 10 years, and the electricity generation estimates. As per the regulations brought by the Central government to increase the use of renewable electricity, the cabinet has decided to increase the use of renewable electricity in the state. As part of this, it has been decided to call tenders for the purchase of 3000 megawatts of solar power. It has also been decided to invite tenders for the purchase of 2000 MW of pumped storage power and invite tenders with a time limit of five years

The cabinet has decided to give permission to set up 10,000 MW of pumped storage power generation plants in the state. The cabinet has taken another crucial decision as part of the clean and green energy policy to attract new industries and investments to the state. It has decided to give immediate permission if new industries apply for captive power generation. There is no maximum limit related to the power generation capacity in this.

The Cabinet approved to take up the construction of a new 800 MW plant at Ramagundam Thermal Power Station by the NTPC. It has instructed the officials to examine the possibilities of construction of power plants under the auspices of NTPC in Palvancha and Maktal as well.

The Cabinet has decided to make a final assessment by making estimates first and then setting up an underground electricity cable system in Hyderabad. There is already an underground electricity cable system in Bengaluru. Officials have recently studied the policy implemented there.

According to the policy implemented there, the establishment of an underground cable system within the GHMC limits will cost approximately Rs 14,725 crore, officials have estimated.

Hyderabad city will be divided into three sections according to electricity circles. It has been decided to ensure that all the T-fibre and various cable network wires along with electricity are underground and to hold consultations with those companies. It has instructed the officials to prepare a working plan in this regard.

The Cabinet also ratified to set up a new Advanced Technology Centre in Jubilee Hills constituency. It has been decided to set up ATCs in 6 new ITIs in addition to the existing 56 ATCs.