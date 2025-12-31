TG CETs-2026 schedule announced for professional courses in Telangana

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the schedule for the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (TG CETs-2026). These computer-based tests will determine admissions into various professional courses for the academic year 2026-27 across the state.

On Tuesday, Prof Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TGCHE, said that eight different CETs will be conducted by respective universities during May and June 2026. The schedule spans engineering, pharmacy, law, management, education and physical education programmes, ensuring a streamlined process for aspirants seeking entry into professional courses.

The first in the series, TG EAPCET, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), will be held on May 4 and 5 for agriculture and pharmacy streams, followed by engineering streams on May 9, 10 and 11. This test covers admissions into BE, B Tech, B Pharmacy and Pharm D programmes.

On May 12, TG EDCET, organised by Kakatiya University, will be conducted for admissions into the B Ed programme. The following days will see TG ICET, conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, on May 13 and 14, catering to MBA and MCA aspirants.

For diploma holders seeking lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy, TG ECET will be held on May 15 under the supervision of Osmania University. On May 18, Osmania University will also conduct TG LAWCET for three-year and five-year LLB programmes, alongside TG PGLCET for LLM admissions.

Postgraduate aspirants in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture will appear for TG PGECET, scheduled from May 28 to 31, again under JNTUH. Finally, TG PECET, conducted by Satavahana University, will be held from May 31 to June 3, focusing on physical efficiency and skill tests for BP Ed and UG D Ed programmes.

The council emphasised that detailed notifications regarding eligibility criteria, application procedures, and registration fees will be released by the respective CET conveners in due course. Students are advised to regularly check official university portals and the TGCHE website for updates.