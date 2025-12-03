TG Cong chorus against Pawan Kalyan’s comments gets shriller

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (PK) over his recent “evil eye” comments, demanding an immediate apology. Although PK made the remarks last week, the party’s response came on Tuesday, with leaders including Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy and MLC B Venkat Narsimha Rao reacting first.

On Tuesday, ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and other Congress leaders launched a united tirade against PK, warning that his films may not be screened in Telangana if he fails to apologise.

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said there would be serious consequences if PK did not tender an apology to the people of Telangana. He recalled the losses suffered by Telangana during the united Andhra Pradesh era and after the formation of the separate state: “Hyderabad revenue went to Vizag, Kakinada, Tirupati when the state was united. Telangana people consumed fluoride-contaminated water under Andhra rulers. Our people’s eyes were not evil.”

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar called on the Telangana BJP, as an alliance partner in Andhra Pradesh, to respond to PK’s remarks and urged AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to speak out.

Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari said PK’s comments were inappropriate and risked sparking animosity between the two states.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy criticised PK for treating politics like a film script. “Konaseema seems to have lost its lustre after PK’s victory. He should focus on addressing local problems instead of making provocative statements,” Chamala said.

MLC Addanki Dayakar described PK’s remarks as “irresponsible and opportunistic” and said he should demonstrate greater maturity as a politician.