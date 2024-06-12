TG Congress MPs to rev up fight for fulfilment of APRA promises

Hyderabad: The newly-elected Congress Parliamentarians from State will bat for achieving the bifurcation promises on priority in the upcoming monsoon session. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to hold a meeting with all the eight newly-elected MPs shortly.

According to party sources, both BRS and BJP have betrayed the people of Telangana for the past one decade as the bifurcation promises which are incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act remain unfilled. While the BJP which came to power after carving out of the Telangana remained indifferent in upkeep of the promises, the BRS during its two terms in power has failed to pursue this and rather toed the Centre’s line in various issues. “The CM who is particular about the implementation and raised the issue on several occasions is specific this time as Telangana’s Congress now has eight MPs. He gave clear direction in this endeavour,” said a senior leader.

The MPs are expected to push for the establishment of a rail coach factory in Kazipet and establishment of a steel factory in Bayyaram. Both are key components of the Reorganisation Act. Besides this the State government is seeking Tribal University, IIM, national project status for Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project, the latter being the pet issue of the CM who hails from the region.

On Tuesday, the Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi while emphasising that the MPs from the State were gearing up for the monsoon session said that they would be reminding the NDA government about its failed promises and will garner support for Telangana. “There are scores of issues which are incorporated in the Reorganisation Act and we shall fight it out,” he said.

Earlier, while congratulating the Union Ministers from Telangana and AP, Revanth Reddy wrote on social media platform X that they should take initiative to secure funds and bring projects in both States. “I urge them to initiate efforts to implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act and secure the funds, schemes and projects due from the Centre for the two Telugu states,” he urged.