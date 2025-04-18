TG EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule for Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy

The schedule for the Common Entrance Exams for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy admissions has been released. TG EAPCET-2025 entrance exams will begin on April 29, according to Balakrishna Reddy, Chairman of the Higher Education Council. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be held on April 29 and 30.

The morning session will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon session will be from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Hall tickets for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams can be downloaded from April 19.

Engineering exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 4. Hall tickets for the Engineering exams can be downloaded from April 22. The morning session will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon session will be from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

One-Minute Rule in Effect:

JNTU Director Vijay Kumar stated that a "one-minute rule" will be implemented during the entrance exams. This means that even if a candidate is late by one minute, they will not be allowed to enter the exam center.

So far, 2,19,420 candidates have applied for the Engineering stream. Similarly, 86,101 candidates have applied for Agriculture and Pharmacy. In total, 2,53,000 candidates have registered for the exams.

Examination Centers in 16 Zones:

The examination centers across Telangana have been divided into 16 zones. A total of 112 centers have been set up for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams. For the Engineering exams, 124 centers have been established.

JNTU Director Vijay Kumar added that all centers have already been inspected and all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly without any issues.