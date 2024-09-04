  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG employees donate one-day salary of `100 cr for flood relief

TG employees donate one-day salary of `100 cr for flood relief
x
Highlights

Telangana employees have announced a significant contribution of Rs 100 crore towards flood relief efforts.

Hyderabad: Telangana employees have announced a significant contribution of Rs 100 crore towards flood relief efforts. The employees, represented by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee, have voluntarily decided to donate one day's salary for this cause.

Committee chairman V Lachi Reddy said that the employees' are committed to supporting those affected by the recent floods in the State. The one-day basic pay will be given to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana employees, gazetted officers, teachers, workers, and pensioners said that the incessant rains have not just disrupted the normal life but also wrecked havoc on the lives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick