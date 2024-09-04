TG employees donate one-day salary of `100 cr for flood relief

Live
Telangana employees have announced a significant contribution of Rs 100 crore towards flood relief efforts.
Hyderabad: Telangana employees have announced a significant contribution of Rs 100 crore towards flood relief efforts. The employees, represented by the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee, have voluntarily decided to donate one day's salary for this cause.
Committee chairman V Lachi Reddy said that the employees' are committed to supporting those affected by the recent floods in the State. The one-day basic pay will be given to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).
In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana employees, gazetted officers, teachers, workers, and pensioners said that the incessant rains have not just disrupted the normal life but also wrecked havoc on the lives.