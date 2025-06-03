TG Formation Day celebrated across state with pomp

Hyderabad: The 11th anniversary of formation of Telangana State was celebrated with pomp across the state on Monday, with the government, political parties and cultural outfits organising various events to mark the day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young state has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," Murmu said.

Greeting the people of Telangana, PM Modi said that his government had undertaken many measures to boost their "ease of living". He said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress."

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said that though Telugu states were different, Telugu people and their community was one. Competing with each other in development, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should reach the top position to emerge as unbeatable powers, he said, while calling on every Telugu citizen to be a part of this journey.