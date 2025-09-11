TG govt constitutes Civil Services Joint Staff Council

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has officially constituted the Telangana Civil Services Joint Staff Council (State Level) for the calendar year 2025, to enhance cooperation between the administration and service associations. On Wednesday, G.O. Ms. No.185 was issued by the General Administration (Service Welfare) Department, outlining the structure, objectives, and operational guidelines of the council. The council will comprise 25 to 30 members, equally divided between government officials and representatives from recognized service associations. The Chief Secretary to the Government will serve as the ex officio Chairman, supported by senior officials from departments including Finance, Education, Law, PR&RD, and Scheduled Caste Development.

Permanent members from the staff side include major associations such as the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Union (TNGO), Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association, Progressive Recognized Teachers’ Union (PRTU), and Telangana Revenue Employees Service Association (TRESA). Additional associations will participate on a rotational basis.

The council is mandated to meet quarterly, with provisions for special meetings upon request. Its primary objectives include improving public service efficiency, promoting employee welfare, and establishing mechanisms to address grievances. It will also advise on service conditions such as working hours, discipline, tenure, and remuneration.

Decisions within the council require majority agreement from both official and staff sides. In case of disagreement, unresolved matters will be escalated to the General Administration Department for final resolution. The council is empowered to invite government servants to participate in deliberations, though they will not have voting rights.

However, the government retains the authority to amend the council’s constitution, adjust membership, and relax rules as necessary.