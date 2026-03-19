TG govt push for digital bridge between job seekers & industry

Bala Kista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Higher Education Council, has called upon unemployed youth across the state to make effective use of the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET). This government initiative, under the Department of Industries and Commerce, is designed to provide diverse private sector job opportunities. Speaking after a meeting with DEET officials, Reddy highlighted that the platform is open to everyone, ranging from illiterate individuals to PhD holders, provided they possess the required qualifications for the roles.

He noted that over 2,000 employers from the industrial, service, trading, and IT sectors have already registered on DEET. Currently, the platform offers more than 4,000 job opportunities, including full-time positions, part-time roles, internships, apprenticeships, and work-from-home options. Reddy emphasised that DEET acts as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers, enabling easy and cost-free registration. He urged rural youth and final-year students from both government and private colleges to register via the DEET portal or mobile app to access urban opportunities.

Furthermore, he stated that the Higher Education Council is actively working to align academic curricula with industry needs, prioritising skill development alongside employment. To facilitate this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between DEET and various universities to integrate the registration link into official websites.

Additionally, Reddy announced the third-round pilot of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Eligible candidates aged 18 to 25, with qualifications from 10th grade to postgraduate studies, can apply for internships with top companies. Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9,000 and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. The meeting was attended by Sriram Venkatesh, Rajeshwar Reddy, Chandrashekhar, and Sriharini. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing the employability of the state's youth through digital integration and strategic industry partnerships.