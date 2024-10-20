Live
Just In
TG Govt to make key statement on Group One Mains on Sunday
Hyderabad: State Government will make an important statement on Sunday on the conduct of Group One Mains exam following the demand for the postponement of the examination by the job aspirants.
TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud held a meeting with state Ministers Damodar Raja Narsinhma, D Sridhar Babu, P Prabhakar, Konda Surekha and discussed the issues and demands raised by the group mains candidates. Legal experts and higher officials were also present in the meeting.
The legal experts explained the ministers about the GO number 29 and GO number 55 for more than three hours.
Ministers decided to make a statement on behalf of the state government on group one mains by seeking legal opinion on the government orders. The minister will also clear the doubts and apprehensions raised by the candidates .