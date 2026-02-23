TG govt will turn Devadula dream into reality: Uttam

Hyderabad/Mulugu: The J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (Devadula Project), one of Asia’s largest lift irrigation projects, is set to be fully completed by the end of December 2027, bringing a major boost to agriculture and water security in North Telangana.

State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made the announcement following a site visit and review meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the project location. The minister emphasized that the government is prioritizing the long-delayed initiative, which was initiated in 2001 but saw limited progress until recent efforts. Once operational, the project will deliver abundant irrigation water to approximately 5.5 lakh acres (around 5.57 lakh acres as per detailed designs) of ayacut across multiple districts, including Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, and Siddipet. It will also supply drinking water to rural areas in these upland and drought-prone regions.

The scheme lifts water from the Godavari River near Gangaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, with a massive total lift of up to 469–510 meters using powerful pump houses, tunnels (including one of the world’s longest at 49.5 km), balancing reservoirs, and an extensive canal network. It utilizes about 38 TMCft of water annually over 170 pumping days.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted accelerated progress and called for a planned approach for overcoming challenges in tunnel routes and pump houses. He announced that land acquisition for the Devadula Project and other ongoing state irrigation projects will be completed by June 2, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy approving full fund release for this purpose.

The minister firmly reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding Telangana’s water rights in Godavari reservoirs. “Not a single drop of Telangana’s share will be given away,” he stated, noting that the Congress government has actively fought for the state’s entitlements at the Tribunal, River Management Boards, Supreme Court, and with the Central Government—steps initiated only after coming to power.

He urged the public to stay vigilant against misinformation campaigns spreading false propaganda.With dedicated funding, focused execution, and strong political will, the Devadula Project is poised to deliver transformative benefits, marking a significant step towards irrigation development with abundant supplies benefiting the agrarian heartland of Telangana. On its completion, Devadula will stabilize existing ayacut, boost crop yields, enable multiple cropping seasons, curb rural distress, and enhance overall water security.