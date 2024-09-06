TG govt's vision to make State a $3-trn economy

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday said that the aim of the State government was to make Telangana a one trillion-dollar economy in the near future and a three trillion-dollar economy by the next decade.

The IT Minister was speaking at the two-day Global AI Summit at HICC in the city on Thursday. Sridhar Babu said that the country was at a threshold of a new era, where AI will redefine the way the people live or dream. He said that Telangana had always been a land of vision and progress.

“We are establishing an AI City on a 200-acre site near Hyderabad, dedicating an eco-system for AI research, development and also its applications. This is an ambitious project, I know, but we are committed and we will place Telangana at the heart of the global AI innovation, solidifying our state as a technological power house,” said Sridhar Babu.

AI-driven companies can partner with WTC at Shamshabad

The IT Minister said that while this AI city takes shape, the government is ensuring that AI-driven companies can commence operations quickly by partnering with WTC (World Trade Center) at Shamshabad offering 2 lakh square feet of world class office for interim measure. This strategic initiative not only accelerates the establishment of AI companies, but also lays the groundwork for further expansion in AI city once it is ready, he added.

The Minister said that the government would also implement stringent measures to prevent misuse of AI technologies such as deepfakes, AI driven misinformation, thereby protecting individuals, institutions and democratic process.

“Infrastructure alone is not sufficient to drive the innovation we aspire to achieve. We would like to support AI-driven workforce transformation, and promote AI literacy and public engagement. We want to ensure accountability in AI deployment. We will combat AI-driven misinformation. We shall leverage AI for sustainable development. We will take the help of premier law institutions such as NALSAR. We will also ensure stringent data safety,” said Sridhar Babu.