TG SET exam rescheduled

Osmania University on Thursday rescheduled the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET), which will now be conducted from September 10 to 13.

Hyderabad : Osmania University on Thursday rescheduled the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET), which will now be conducted from September 10 to 13. According to OU officials, the test was scheduled for August 28–31. The exam dates have been rescheduled due to the UGC-NET schedule.

Candidates who applied can edit their application form on August 23 and 24, and download hall tickets from September 2. The TG SET is conducted for eligibility as an assistant professor or lecturer.

More Stories
