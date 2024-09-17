TG sets 40K MW green power goal by 2035

Gandhinagar/ Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that the Telangana State was moving forward targeting to generate 40,000 MW of green power by 2035. Participating in the 4th World Green Power Investors' Conference and Exhibition, Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana has great plans to

promote green energy and can be one of the best destinations for investors.

Highlighting the possibilities, he said the state government intends to advance the upcoming Artificial Intelligence city and the Musi riverfront development project in Telangana state. It also proposes to connect the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to key industrial corridors.



“These facilities will provide an opportunity to promote green power production. Telangana has a pro-active government, abundant resources, skilled labour and business-friendly institutions like TS-IPASS which provide good opportunities for companies to grow in green power sectors,” he said.

Bhatti said the government was committed to increasing the installed capacity of the generation of renewable energy. In today’s rapidly developing world, renewable energy would play a key role in strengthening the economy and promoting social prosperity, he said.

Stating that India has already targeted to generate 500 gigawatts of green power, Bhatti said that the Telangana government wants to play a constructive role with its dynamic economy, emerging industries like IT and pharmaceuticals and other companies in the manufacturing sector.

The Minister said that Telangana is one of the top eight states that have the resource of strong winds in India. It has a wind capacity of approximately 54 gigawatts at 150 metres. Telangana State was in the process of finalising a comprehensive Green Power Energy Policy to promote sustainable and reliable green power projects, he said.

Bhatti invited investors and innovators from various fields to join hands with Telangana to achieve the goal of the Green Power Mission undertaken by Telangana State. “Let’s build a strong future with green power, not only for the state of Telangana but also for the nation and the entire humanity,” he added.