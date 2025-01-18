TG Skill University signs MoU with Singapore ITE

Hyderabad: The globally renowned Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has agreed to provide technical expertise and an advanced course curric-ulum to the newly established Young India Skill University (YISU) in Tel-angana. This partnership aims to develop a skilled workforce capable of competing in the rapidly evolving global market.

On the first day of his official visit to Singapore on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy successfully secured a significant agreement with the ITE management. He sought institute's collaboration to elevate the Skill University into a world-class skill development institution in India. Prior to the signing of the agreement, the 'Telangana Rising' delegation, led by the Chief Minister, held an extensive meeting with the ITE officials. The delegation toured the ITE campus, inspecting its skill development programmes and advanced facilities. The Chief Minister also engaged with experts from approximately 20 fields and interacted with faculty members involved in training at the prestigious institute.

During the high-level meeting, Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu detailed the various courses introduced at Skill University aimed at equipping youth with industry-relevant skills to meet the market demand across different sectors. In response, the ITE delegation expressed strong interest in collaborating with the Skill University.

To formalize this partnership, both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on cooperation in skill development. The ITE delegation also announced plans to visit Skill University in Hyderabad soon.

The MoU was signed by Skill University Vice Chancellor Subba Rao and, on behalf of ITE, Deputy Director of Academics and Administration Ser-vices Parvinder Singh and Deputy Director of IT Education Services Fabi-an Chiang. Special Chief Secretary to the Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy were also present at the MoU signing cer-emony.