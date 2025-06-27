  • Menu
TG SSC advanced supplementary results to be announced today

The Director of the Government Examinations Department, A. Krishna Rao, has announced that the results for the class 10 advanced supplementary examinations

The Director of the Government Examinations Department, A. Krishna Rao, has announced that the results for the class 10 advanced supplementary examinations will be released at 3pm on Friday.

Students eagerly awaiting their results can access them on the official website of the department.

The advanced supplementary exams provide a second chance for students to improve their scores, and many are hopeful for positive outcomes. This announcement comes as an important milestone for students across the region.

