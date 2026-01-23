  1. Home
News

TG to launch Census from April next year

  23 Jan 2026 9:49 AM IST
TG to launch Census from April next year
The Telangana government will launch the Census of India 2027 on 1 April 2026. Official orders were issued on Thursday for the republication of the central gazette notification to conduct the population count.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao confirmed that house-listing operations will run from 1 April to 30 September 2026. Citizens will also have a self-enumeration option, available for fifteen days immediately preceding the thirty-day door-to-door listing phase.








