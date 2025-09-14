TG will fight for 904 TMC of water from Krishna: CM

Hyderabad: TheState government has decided to strengthen its arguments in support of its demand for 904 TMC of water from the Krishna river and thereby protect the state’s rights before the KWDT- 2 (Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal) meeting from September 23. State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and an official team will attend the hearing in Delhi.

At a high-level meeting on the government’s preparedness to pitch for the state’s fair share in Krishna water, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Telangana should not lose even a single drop of water from its due share in assured, surplus, and flood waters. The officials were instructed to collect all related evidence and submit them to the legal experts for making strong and incontrovertible arguments before the tribunal during the two-day hearing from September 23.