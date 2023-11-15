T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would lose in both the constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy, from where he is contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy, who is also Union Minister for Tourism, alleged that both the BRS and Congress are conspiring to defeat the BJP candidate in Kamareddy. Hitting out at the comments made by KCR in a rally that there will a coalition government at the Centre after 2024 general elections, Reddy claimed that if there is a coalition regime, then there would be a “new prime minister for every three months”.

Asserting that the BJP is committed to the welfare of the Backward Classes (BC), Reddy said his party and its partner Janasena, led by actor Pawan kalyan, together have given tickets to 39 BC candidates against BRS's 23 and Congress's 22. “It is certain that KCR will lose in Gajwel and Kamareddy also. With the sole objective of defeating the BJP candidate in Kamareddy, (AICC former chief) Rahul Gandhi fielded (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy. In order to save KCR from the defeat, and divide anti-BRS votes in Kamareddy, Congress conspired,” he alleged. Reddy further claimed that several farmers who were adversely affected by Dharani, a land administration portal of the state government, filed nominations in large numbers in Gajwel and Kamareddy.

“The chief minister, with the help of the police, is trying to see that the nominations of those farmers are withdrawn,” he charged. Further slamming Rao's comments about a coalition government at the Centre after 2024 general elections, the union minister said except the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, none is with the Telangana CM. He asked why all the leaders whom Rao met earlier were not present at the BRS poll campaign.

“KCR says if Congress wins in Telangana there will be a new chief minister every six months. I agree with that. If there is a coalition government at the Centre, then there will be a new prime minister every three months. So I don't know if KCR also wants to test his fortunes in those three months' period,' he mocked, adding that KCR is “daydreaming”. Exuding confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana, the BJP state chief said, “The defeat of BRS is certain. The defeat of father and son is certain and BJP is going to come to power.” He reiterated that BJP, if voted to power in Telangana, will abolish religion-based reservations. He said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address poll rallies on November 18 in Telangana