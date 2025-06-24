TGANB busts international drug ring, seizes Rs 30 lakh worth narcotics

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TGANB), in a joint operation with Narsingi Police, has apprehended three individuals, including a 22-year-old Nigerian national, from a flat in Manikonda, seizing 107 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of Ecstasy pills with an estimated street value of Rs 30 lakh.

The police conducted the raid at Anuhar Coral Bells, Road No 20, Alkapuri Township, acting on intelligence that pointed to a Goa–Hyderabad drug link. The arrested individuals were identified as Chukwumeka Wisdom Onyeka, also known as Victor Chukwu, Major Cartel, a B Sc (IT) student from Gokul Global University, Gujarat, and a native of Imo State, Nigeria; Gopishetty Rajesh, 40; and Bommadevara Veera Raju, 32, from West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

It was revealed that Victor Chukwu had been previously arrested while attempting to sell cocaine, and his Sudanese passport was seized at that time.

Rajesh and Veera Raju, who were initially drug consumers, reportedly developed contacts with high profile individuals and began purchasing drugs at premium prices. Lured by the prospect of high profits, they continued drug peddling even after being arrested earlier by Raidurgam Police. They made multiple trips to Goa to procure narcotics and subsequently supplied them to elite circles in Hyderabad.

According to police, on May 29, Phani Raj, a regular customer, hosted a rave party at a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. Rajesh delivered 5 grams of cocaine after meeting him in Mokila. Two days later, on May 31, Rajesh travelled to Mangalagiri and delivered a further 15 grams of cocaine to Phani Raj.

Police stated that the syndicate is operated by ‘Max’, a Nigerian drug lord who manages supply chains from abroad, allegedly utilising individuals on student visas and fake identities.