TGBIE introduces Tele-MANAS for Inter students

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday reintroduced the services of Tele-MANAS for students.

According to TGBIE, students who are facing examination fear or stress or any other stress that they might undergo during their intermediate study can access the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling and guidance free of cost through Tele-MANAS.

“The toll-free number that one can call is 14416 or 1800914416. The Tele-Manas service provides tele-counselling and psycho-social support round the clock,” said senior officer TGBIE.