TGBIE’s smart systems win praise from Special Secy

Hyderabad: B Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, visited the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday to review academic activities and student-focused initiatives across Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) in the state.

During the visit, Ajith Reddy inspected the Command Control Room and monitored the functioning of the state-wide CCTV surveillance network covering 430 GJCs.

He appreciated the effective use of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for real-time attendance of students and staff, noting that it has improved attendance, streamlined employee resource management and enhanced transparency in college operations.

He also reviewed the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and expressed satisfaction with its role in resolving student grievances promptly. In addition, he praised the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) Portal, which has simplified leave management and service-related processes for staff, reducing manual interventions and delays while improving accountability.

Ajith Reddy instructed officials to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 and to work diligently toward stronger academic outcomes across all GJCs.

Briefing the Special Secretary, Krishna Aditya, Director of Intermediate Education & Secretary, TGBIE, highlighted that all GJCs have been equipped with CCTV surveillance and facial-recognition-based attendance systems. He explained that these measures have strengthened student safety, improved staff deployment and enabled real-time monitoring of institutional performance.

He further noted that Special Officers of TGBIE visit colleges three days every month to monitor attendance, study hours, teaching practices, and infrastructure. These regular inspections, combined with digital monitoring systems, help the Board identify gaps and implement timely interventions for continuous improvement.