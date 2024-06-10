TGCSB arrests hacker for breaching Hawk Eye App

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau apprehended a hacker involved in breaching the data of the Hawk Eye application of the Police department.

According to TGCSB, the case was registered following the detection of a data breach involving the Hawk Eye application, with subsequent leaks concerning TSCOP and SMS services. Acting swiftly, the TGCSB investigators travelled to Delhi, where they identified and arrested the hacker, who had claimed to have posted the compromised data on a public platform for a price. The hacker was apprehended on Saturday and will be brought to Hyderabad on a transit remand.

The Cyber Security Bureau immediately registered the case and, using advanced tools, successfully unveiled the hacker’s identity. The hacker had posted details of the breach on databreachforum.st, offering the compromised data for sale at $150 US. He provided the Telegram IDs to interested buyers to contact him regarding the Hawk Eye and TSCOP data, respectively.

Despite his attempts to mask his identity, TGCSB personnel utilised social engineering techniques to track him down in Delhi. The arrested hacker has a history of cybercrimes, having been previously involved in a similar case of hacking and was arrested by Special Cell Dwaraka Police Station, New Delhi. Last year, he had leaked data regarding Aadhaar cards and critical information related to other agencies.

The probe is ongoing, with efforts to identify any additional accomplices involved in this case. The TGCSB informed no sensitive/financial data of any user has been compromised.

In addition to investigating the data breach incident, the TGCSB has initiated comprehensive monitoring, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing across all police internal and external networks, web and mobile applications, as well as cloud and endpoints to identify and address any security weaknesses, to prevent any future breach.

The department will initiate suitable legal action against any person involved in spreading wrong and misleading information among the public besides trying to hamper the ongoing investigation process through such misinformation.

Shikha Goel, director of the bureau, congratulated Bhaskaran, Viswajit Kampati, KVM Prasad, A Sampath, D Ashish Reddy, Inspector, and Suresh, head constable, for detecting the case in record time.