TGCSB holds ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas’ for awareness on digital arrest frauds

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has begun the New Year with the ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas’. On Wednesday the CSB organised as many as 394 meetings and 23 awareness rallies across the State covering all sections of society and engaging 35,700 participants by educating them about digital arrest scams.

The campaign is dedicated to educating citizens about emerging cyber threats, raise awareness and enhance public safety in the cyber realm. The events emphasis on cyber hygiene, cautious online behaviour and dangers of sharing personal or financial information with strangers.

Throughout the month CSB will focus on addressing digital arrest scams through awareness rallies, workshops and community outreach programmes designed to reach all sections of society. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials, claiming that the target is under investigation or has an outstanding arrest warrant. Victims are threatened with immediate arrest unless they make a payment via RTGS or NEFT. Scammers may use forged documents, fake video calls or spoofed caller IDs to appear authentic.

The CSB reminds the public that no police officer or law enforcement agency conducts investigations over phone call, video call, Skype call, or demands money transfers for any reason to any government officer or agency. Legitimate officers will never request payment to cancel warrants or settle cases. The bureau issued an advisory and asked people to stay safe from digital arrest scams. “Citizens are advised to be skeptical of calls, messages or emails claiming to be from law enforcement or government agencies requesting immediate payment or sensitive information,” he said.