JioHotstar Outlines a Bold Vision for South India’s Creative Future at a Landmark Event Graced by Tamil Nadu’s Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and South Cinema’s Biggest Icons

Star-studded event that marked a watershed moment for South India’s Media & Entertainment industry, JioHotstar announced to invest ₹4,000 crore over the next five years to boost the region’s creative economy. The evening was graced by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hon’ble Member of Parliament Padma Bhushan Thiru. Kamal Haasan, Hon'ble Minister of Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Thiru M.P Saminathan, and some of the most illustrious icons from across the South film and TV industries, reflecting the scale and cultural significance of the occasion. The presence of Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD & Chief Marketing Officer at JioStar and Krishnan Kutty, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (South) at JioStar underscored JioHotstar’s bold leadership of India’s content evolution and reaffirming the platform’s commitment to elevate and expand South Indian storytelling at scale.

JioHotstar also announced signing a Letter of Intent with the Government of Tamil Nadu, establishing a partnership that reflects a shared vision to accelerate the state’s creative and production ecosystem. As part of this, JioHotstar will play a pivotal role in strengthening Tamil Nadu’s creative economy introducing regional-first formats, new age stories and storytellers scaling their work beyond geographical boundaries. Complementing this effort, JioHotstar will also introduce creator-focused initiatives such as writing labs, mentorship programs and skill-building workshops aimed at nurturing the next generation of filmmakers, writers, editors and digital storytellers.

As a symbolic beginning to this next chapter, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled JioHotstar’s blockbuster South lineup of 25 new titles showcasing a bold vision for the future of regional entertainment, where stories rooted in the South take centre stage.





Underlining the transformative potential of this alliance in shaping the next chapter of Tamil Nadu’s creative future, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated, “I am delighted to launch this partnership with JioHotstar. Chennai's tradition and passion for art and culture are ages old, and even Telugu and Malayalam films are made here. Art is a powerful force in politics and life; art can liberate, and movies can educate. We have a history of stories causing social changes, with figures like Annadurai and Karunanidhi instrumental in revolutionary changes in Tamil cinema. The contribution of South India has created a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Content is the King, and we have a long way to go. We recognize that OTT is not replacing cinema; it is expanding it. Today, everyone has a voice—a filmmaker in Madurai or Salem can upload a story and reach an audience across the world. The partnership with JioHotstar will have a massive impact: it will create 1,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs. Our government is committed to building a strong economy hand-in-hand with cinema.”

Framing the vision, Sushant Sreeram, Head – SVOD Business & Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar, said: “JioHotstar started as a dream. To build the entertainment future of tomorrow, one that’s rooted in the rich storytelling heritage of our great country and its many facets, powered by cutting-edge technology, and serve as the default destination for Indian entertainment everywhere. We are thrilled with the progress we have made in less than a year across live sports and entertainment, establishing JioHotstar as the clear choice for all India. The resplendent story-telling heritage of South India and its sheer impact on India’s storytelling culture motivates us to keep championing rich, authentic and rooted narratives while delivering greater variety, accessibility and viewing experiences tailored to every viewer’s tastes and dreams.”

Adding to the vision for the South’s creative future, Krishnan Kutty, Head – Entertainment (South), JioStar said: “The South has always been a creative powerhouse, and it is a privilege to serve a region that is defining the next era of Indian storytelling. The stories born here are bold, the creators are fearless and the audiences are among the most invested than anywhere in the country. Our commitment is to fuel this ecosystem with meaningful, long-term investments in talent, infrastructure and new storytelling formats. In just the last ten months, over 500 creators, directors and showrunners have joined us each bringing a voice that deserves to be heard across India and beyond. We want every creator in the South to dream bigger, build faster and take their stories further than ever before. South Unbound is our promise to elevate this region’s creative force and ensure these stories travel as far as they deserve.”

Present at the event Hon’ble Member of Parliament Padma Bhushan Thiru. Kamal Haasan added, “Today, stories are truly screen-agnostic. They travel with the viewer. The audience has become the platform. And when that happens, the relationship between the medium and the message changes forever. Stories do not belong to any screen; they always travel with the listener and belong to people. Screens simply follow them. It is this tectonic shift that makes JioHotstar's initiative so consequential foy Tamil Nadu - not only for its ambition, but for the architecture of opportunity it unlocks. In this new world, every Tamil creator, producer, and storyteller can reach every Indian, on every screen, every day. Today, regional is becoming the new national, and ethnic the new international. Stories born in Madurai, Malappuram, Mandya or Machilipatnam are no longer "regional cinema" - they are national cultural events.”

The slate showcases one of the most diverse content portfolios in the region spanning originals, franchises, movies and unscripted formats. The lineup includes the return of blockbuster franchises like Kerala Crime Files S3, Save The Tigers S3, Heartbeat S3 and Good Wife S2 reaffirming the growing demand for long-running storytelling. Alongside these popular IPs, JioHotstar has announced a robust slate of new originals and long-format shows such as Cousins And Kalyanams, Moodu Lantharlu, LBW – Love Beyond Wicket, Resort, Secret Stories: ROSLIN, Lingam, and Vikram On Duty.

Expanding its premium originals catalogue, JioHotstar also introduces the regional adaptation of the acclaimed Hindi series Aarya titled Vishakha, as well as bold new productions like Kaattaan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Pharma featuring Nivin Pauly. The offering is further strengthened by new movies such as Lucky The Superstar and Kenatha Kaanom all housed within a single, expansive entertainment destination bringing together diverse storytelling and strong mainstream appeal.

While JioHotstar continues to dominate India’s unscripted landscape, powered by the unmatched success of the Bigg Boss universe across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the slate marks the next leap expanding the reality portfolio with culturally rooted, high-energy formats such as Comedy Cooks, Mad for Each Other and Second Love delivering experiences that resonate deeply with southern audiences.

In a landmark first, Roadies will debut in Telugu, bringing one of India’s most iconic adventure formats to the South and strengthening JioHotstar’s leadership in non-fiction entertainment.

Bringing together the South’s most iconic storytellers, JioHotstar’s content library unites the region’s finest talent under one roof – from superstars Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and more; celebrated actors including Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kajal Aggarwal, Meena, Priyamani, Kajal Aggarwal, Nayanthara, Samantha, Nithya Menen, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Aju Varghese, Lal, Neena Gupta and others; to emerging artists such as Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh, Kavin, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Guru Lakshman and Smeha Manimegalai. The ecosystem further spans acclaimed directors like Jeethu Joseph, Ahammed Khabeer, amongst others; and leading production houses such as Banijay Group, Vikatan, DQ Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, ARKA Media, Naavi Productions; many of whom were present at the event.

JIOHOTSTAR SOUTH UNBOUND 2025 LINEUP Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada Bigg Boss Tamil (Reality) Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi Bigg Boss Telugu (Reality) Hosted by Nagarjuna Bigg Boss Malayalam (Reality) Hosted by Mohanlal Bigg Boss Kannada (Reality) Hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa Good Wife Season S2 (Fiction) Starring Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Aari Arujunan Moodu Lantharlu (Fiction) Starring Aishwarya Rajesh Kerala Crime Files S3 (Fiction) Starring Aju Varghese, Lal, Arjun Radhakrishnan LBW - Love Beyond Wicket (Fiction) Starring Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi Vikram on Duty (Fiction) Cousins And Kalyanams (Fiction) Lucky The Superstar (Fiction) Starring GV Prakash, Anaswara Rajan, Meghna Sumesh Vishakha (Fiction) Starring Kajal Aggarwal Secret Stories: ROSLIN (Fiction) Starring Meena, Vineeth, Hakim Resort (Fiction) Starring Vijay Kumar Rajendran, Thalaivasal Vijay Varam (Fiction) Starring VishwaDev Rachakonda, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Srinivas Avasarala Anali (Fiction) Starring Leona Lishoy, Nikhila Vimal Heartbeat S3 (Fiction) Starring Anumol, Karthik Kumar, Deepa Balu Batchmates (Fiction) 1000 Babies S2 (Fiction) Starring Neena Gupta, Rahman Lingam (Fiction) Starring Kathir, Divya Bharathi Save The Tiger S3 (Fiction) Starring Chaitanya Krishna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam Pharma (Fiction) Starring Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran Love Always (Fiction) Starring Jaya Prakash, Jayasudha, Gauri Kishan, Ramsan Mad for Each Other (Non-Fiction) Starring Radha Nair, Sreemukhi Comedy Cooks (Non-Fiction) Kaattaan (Fiction) Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman Roadies (Non-Fiction) Second Love (Non-Fiction)



