Amazon is powering the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, plans to invest more than $35 billion in India through 2030

An Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy released at the sixth edition of Amazon Smbhav Summit reveals that Amazon's cumulative investments of $40 billion in India since 2010, including compensation to employees and the development of infrastructure, have significantly contributed towards India’s Atmanirbhar vision. According to Keystone, these investments have established Amazon as the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and among the top job creators in the country. The company has invested at scale towards building physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfillment centers, transportation networks, data centers, digital payments infrastructure and technology development. According to the Keystone report, Amazon has digitized over 12 million small businesses and enabled $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, while supporting approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024.

At the same forum, Amazon reiterated its commitment to India and announced that it plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in the country through 2030, focusing on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitization, export growth, and job creation.

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amazon said, We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global. Looking ahead to 2030, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion. In 2030, Amazon businesses will support 3.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs. ”

Strategic Investments for India's Growth: With the additional $35 billion in planned investment by 2030, Amazon aims to further accelerate digital transformation, strengthen infrastructure, and support innovation across the country. These investments are strategically aligned with India's national priorities and will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs.

Supporting millions of jobs: Amazon supported approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across India in 2024, spanning technology, operations, logistics, retail, and creative services. In 2030, the company will support 3.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs. These will stem from Amazon's business expansion as well as its growing fulfillment and delivery network, which simultaneously supports parallel industries including packaging, manufacturing, and transportation services.

Taking Made-in-India Global: As Amazon Global Selling completes 10 years of operations, Amazon enabled exports from India have surpassed $20 billion. The company has now set a goal of enabling $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2030. Taking a significant step toward this goal, Amazon today launched "Accelerate Exports," a manufacturing-focused initiative designed to connect digital entrepreneurs with trusted manufacturers while enabling manufacturers to become successful global sellers. As part of the program, Amazon will host on-ground onboarding drives in over 10 manufacturing clusters across India, including Tirupur, Kanpur, and Surat. At the Smbhav summit, Amazon announced a key partnership with the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India to grow and scale the program across India.

Bringing the benefits of AI to students, entrepreneurs, and customers across India: Amazon's comprehensive AI commitment will transform India's digital landscape to support the government's vision of "AI for All." By 2030, Amazon plans to: