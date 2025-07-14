TGECET-2025 final phase admissions counselling begins

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Government Engineering Common Entrance Test (TGECET-2025) has announced the schedule for its final phase of admissions counselling, offering one last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure seats in engineering colleges across the state.

According to the official release by A. Sridevasena, Commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor, TGECET-2025 Admissions, the Certificate Verification process will take place on July 14, 2025. Candidates must pay the processing fee and book a slot online to attend this verification.

Following this, students can exercise their web options for college and course preferences from July 14 to July 15, 2025. Based on these preferences and seat availability, the provisional allotment of seats will be announced on or before July 18, 2025.

Officials have urged all candidates to exercise as many options as possible to improve their chances of securing admission in a preferred college and course.

All related details — including the detailed notification, list of help line centres, and available courses — are available on the official counselling website: https://tgecet.nic.in.

The Technical Education Department has requested the media to give wide publicity to the counselling schedule to ensure that no eligible student misses this final opportunity.