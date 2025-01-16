TGNPDCL bags 4 awards for innovation

Hyderabad: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has bagged four IPPAI Awards. The TGNPDCL has got four prestigious awards at the 25th Regulatory and Policy Makers Retreat held in Belgaum, Karnataka. These awards were received by CGM Operations K Raju Chauhan.

The awards and certificates were handed over to the company’s chairman and managing director, Karnati Varun Reddy. These awards were received under the innovation category. The TGNPDCL was awarded the following: the outstanding achievement under the best-performing distribution company, the distributed solar generation award, the erection of 2/1 MVAR capacitor banks and 600 KVAR line capacitors, and IRDA GPRS-enabled integrated spot billing.

Varun Reddy said that the TGNPDCL received these awards for delivering the best services to consumers, improving power supply, reducing distribution losses, and promoting solar energy. He highlighted that the outstanding achievement under the best-performing distribution company award signifies the company’s excellence in performance.

He further elaborated that solar power capacity increased from 24.49 MW in 2014 to 1,593 MW by 2024, with rooftop solar installations growing by 45,720 KW. This achievement earned the company the distributed solar generation award. The CMD emphasises the organisation’s commitment to adopting new technologies and consistently providing better services to consumers.