TGPSC likely to announce Group-2 results ahead of Dussehra

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is poised to announce the final results for Group-2 services posts in the state, with plans to issue appointment letters before the forthcoming Dussehra festival. The administrative process has now reached its final stages, and it is anticipated that the selection process will be concluded within the next four to five days.

As part of the preparations, the verification of candidates' certificates has been successfully completed for the recruitment of 783 posts under the Group-2 notification issued in 2022. Additionally, the medical reports for those eligible for uniformed positions have been received, facilitating the finalisation of the candidate list.

The final results will take into account various factors, including educational qualifications, candidate preferences, merit, and reservation policies. The written examination for Group-2 services was conducted in December 2024, with the general rank list published on 11 March this year.