TGPSC moves High Court division bench over Group 1 Recruitment

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is contesting a recent High Court ruling regarding the Group 1 recruitment process, which has unfolded dramatically in recent days. The TGPSC has lodged an appeal with the High Court Division Bench, seeking to overturn a verdict issued by a Single Bench on September 9 that annulled results released on March 10, as well as the general rankings announced on March 30 for the Group 1 Mains examinations.

The Single Bench’s ruling presented two options to the TGPSC: either re-evaluate the Mains answer sheets in order to fill the 563 available positions or cancel the Mains examinations scheduled for October 21 to 27, 2024, and conduct them anew. The court mandated that this process be completed within a maximum of eight months.

In a critical development, the High Court has ruled on allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the Group 1 Mains examinations and the associated results. A bench led by Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao reviewed 12 petitions that called for the cancellation of the Mains results. After comprehensive argumentation, the bench delivered a 222-page judgement, concluding that the TGPSC had breached recruitment regulations by operating in a biased manner.

Consequently, the court has declared the Group 1 general ranking lists void and ordered the TGPSC to manually re-evaluate the answer sheets, applying the moderation method as per the Supreme Court's judgement in the Sanjay Singh vs. UPSC case. Should re-evaluation prove unfeasible, the court has insisted that the Group 1 Mains examinations be rescheduled within the stipulated eight-month timeframe.