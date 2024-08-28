Live
- Good demand for MLA letters as employees look for transfers
- Nagarkurnool: Boy Dies from Electric Shock
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- HDK visits BHEL- Electronics Division
- CCB waited for half an hour in front of central prison before the raid
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Submission of documents to be made in SROs
- Govt hospital doctors no less than private hospital doctors: CM
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 28 August, 2024
Just In
TGPSC releases list of 171 provisionally selected candidates for VAS
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released a list of 171 provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class A and B).
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released a list of 171 provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class A and B).
According to the officials, a list of selected candidates has been uploaded on the officials website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. TGPSC will conduct certificate verification for candidates selected for various non-gazetted posts in the Ground Water Department at its Nampally office on August 31. Candidates selected for certificate verification must exercise their web options using a link available on the TGPSC website on August 30 and 31.
The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is available on the Commission’s website. Shortlisted candidates should download and bring a checklist, attestation form, and other documents available on the Commission’s website, along with all original certificates as specified in the result notification, said a senior officer.