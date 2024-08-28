TGPSC releases list of 171 provisionally selected candidates for VAS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released a list of 171 provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class A and B).

According to the officials, a list of selected candidates has been uploaded on the officials website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. TGPSC will conduct certificate verification for candidates selected for various non-gazetted posts in the Ground Water Department at its Nampally office on August 31. Candidates selected for certificate verification must exercise their web options using a link available on the TGPSC website on August 30 and 31.

The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is available on the Commission’s website. Shortlisted candidates should download and bring a checklist, attestation form, and other documents available on the Commission’s website, along with all original certificates as specified in the result notification, said a senior officer.