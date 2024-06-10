TGPSC to Conduct Certificate Verification Group-4, merit list released

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has finalized the recruitment exercise for 8,180Group-4posts and has announced that web options will be provided starting from the 13th of this month. The commission has stated that certificate verification will be conducted for three persons per post as per the merit list.

While the certificate verification date is yet to be announced, candidates are advised to bring a checklist of certificates for verification, as outlined in the web note available on the TGPSC website. The certificate verification process will take place at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in Public Garden and TGPSC office.

The web option link will be accessible on the TGPSC website starting from the 13th of this month. Candidates are encouraged to stay updated on the commission's website for further details regarding the recruitment process.