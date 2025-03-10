TGPWU launches campaign against unfair practices by aggregator cos

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) announced a campaign to boycott airport trips facilitated by app aggregators – Ola, Uber, and Rapido. This decision comes in response to the persistent issue of low fares imposed by these aggregator companies, which have severely impacted the livelihoods of cab drivers.

According to TGPWU, despite repeated representations to the government and the transport department, urging uniform and fair pricing for aggregator services, no decisive action has been taken. The TGPWU demands that the government immediately establish a uniform fare structure to ensure fair pay and sustainable livelihoods for all gig and platform workers.

TGPWU founding president Shaik Salauddin stated, “Our members have consistently voiced their grievances about exploitative fare structures. These low fares not only compromise driver earnings but also devalue their time and efforts. The government must take immediate steps to implement a uniform fare policy that is fair to both drivers and passengers.” TGPWU’s campaigns aim to boycott airport trips until fares are revised to reflect fair and sustainable levels. The Union raised awareness among passengers about the challenges faced by gig and platform workers and demanded immediate government intervention to regulate and standardise aggregator pricing policies.

The union calls on drivers and the public to support this movement for fair pay and just treatment of gig and platform workers.