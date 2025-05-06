Live
TGRTC Workers’ Strike Postponed Following Successful Talks
Highlights
The planned strike by RTC workers has been postponed after successful negotiations between Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and leaders of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC).
Over the past two days, Minister Ponnam has been actively engaging with various trade unions to find a resolution. A meeting at the RTC JAC Secretariat took place today, where it was announced that the strike would be temporarily called off due to the positive outcome of the discussions.
In a supportive move, the government has established a committee comprised of three senior IAS officers—Lokesh Kumar, Naveen Mittal, and Krishna Bhaskar—to further engage with the unions. This committee will conduct negotiations and subsequently submit a report to the government.
