  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TGRTC Workers’ Strike Postponed Following Successful Talks

TGRTC Workers’ Strike Postponed Following Successful Talks
x
Highlights

The planned strike by RTC workers has been postponed after successful negotiations between Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and leaders of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The planned strike by RTC workers has been postponed after successful negotiations between Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and leaders of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Over the past two days, Minister Ponnam has been actively engaging with various trade unions to find a resolution. A meeting at the RTC JAC Secretariat took place today, where it was announced that the strike would be temporarily called off due to the positive outcome of the discussions.

In a supportive move, the government has established a committee comprised of three senior IAS officers—Lokesh Kumar, Naveen Mittal, and Krishna Bhaskar—to further engage with the unions. This committee will conduct negotiations and subsequently submit a report to the government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick