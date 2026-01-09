SEC set to publish voter lists for civic polls on Jan 12

Hyderabad: TheTelangana State Election Commissioner convened a crucial meeting with representatives of registered political parties on 8 January 2026 to finalise the roadmap for the upcoming Municipal and Municipal Corporation elections. The primary agenda focused on the meticulous preparation of the voter list and the verification of details to ensure an error-free electoral roll.

In accordance with the statutory requirements under Section 32(6) of the Municipalities Act, Section 366 of the Municipal Corporations Act, and the amended Section 117 and 195-A of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, the Commission has established a strict schedule for publication.

The preliminary names of voters will be officially published on 12 January 2026. Following this, the list will be formally documented in Form-II on 13 January 2026 and uploaded to the official online portal for public scrutiny. By 16 January 2026, the Commissioners of the respective Municipalities and Municipal Corporations will complete the local publication of the voter names in Form-II. This announcement was formally communicated to all stakeholders during the session to ensure transparency and field-level readiness for the local body polls.